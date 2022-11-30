‘TOUR-DE-KALINGA’ ASIA’s longest community pedalling campaign will begin in the State Capital from 11th December 2022

Bhubaneswar: Fourth edition of TOUR-DE-KALINGA’, Asia’s longest community pedalling campaign will begin in the State Capital of Bhubaneswar from 11th December 2022.

This year the Tour-de-Kalinga brigade will start their pedalling voyage to Koraput from Bhubaneswar on 11th December 2022 and again return to Bhubaneswar which has a distance of 1300 KM which includes 10 districts. The entire campaign will be covered in 13 days. The team on the first day will visit Puri via Konark enroute Pipili and Raghurajpur. Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Sh. Tushar Kanti Behera is slated to flag off the campaign from Kalinga Stadium.

Ever Since 2015, the Tour-De-Kalinga has emerged as the longest community cycling campaign on Social Development issues with pan India participation from all states.

Recently The Booklet of Tour-De-Kalinga was inaugurated by Sh. Tushar Kanti Behera, Minister of Sports, Youth affairs in the presence of Chairman of ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION CA. Sudhir Kumar Dash.

Narrating the significance of this Tour, Shri Sudhir Kumar Dash, a Chartered Accountant by Profession but Environmentalist by passion highlighted, A ride in Odisha, state known for its pristine golden beaches, world famous heritage sites of Konark Sun Temple, Lord Jagannath Puri Temple, city of Temples, Bhubaneswar, Asia’s biggest brackish water lake Chilka & lagoons, dense forests, Elephant reserve, tiger reserve, mesmerizing eastern Ghats, Ragi & Alsi cultivation, dance, art, a mix of North & South Indian cuisine, peaceful & hospitable people the land of Great Emperor Ashoka who embraced Buddhism & Rath Yatra juggernaut. A odisha the ancient Kaling is rich in art, culture, tradition, heritage with varied landscape is a paradise on earth for ecology lover. Anytime and every time ride in Odisha is a delightful time to any pedaller. We have been conducting the Tourdekalinga since 2015 and everytime is a new experience for us add the Founder CA. Sudhir Kumar Dash.

The day one of the campaign will be held on Dec 11 from Bhubaneswar to Konark to Puri which has distance of 103 KM, the second day of the tour will be held Puri – Satpada – Chhatrapur which has a distance of 131 KM, the third day of the tour will be started from Chhatrapur – Berhampur – Chandragiri which has a distance of 103 KM, the fourth day will be started from Chandragiri–Padampur–Parlakhemundi which has a distance of 100 KM, the fifth day will be started from Paralakhemundi – Gunpur – Rayagada which has a distance of 137 KM, the sixth day will be started from Rayagada – Lakshmipur – Koraput which has a distance of 112 KM, the seventh day will be rest day with visit to tribal villages, Deomali Hills, Village Haats, Ragi cultivation area, traditional agricultural practices. The eighth day will be started from Koraput – Bisham Cuttack – Muniguda which has a distance of 171 KM, the ninth day will be started Muniguda – Kotagarh – Belgarh which has a distance of 82 KM, the day 10th is Rest day at Belgarh Nature Camp An old structure of Birtish Era now under the possession of forest Department. Visit to forest, school managed by forest department, a cultural evening in Tribal village & bonfire at Nature camp are the activities the riders will be engaged during the stay. The 11th Day will be started from Belgarh – Baliguda – Phulbani which has a distance of 141 KM, the 12th day will be started from Phulbani – Dashpala – Nayagarh which has a distance of 124 KM, and the 13th day will be started from Nayagarh – Khordha – Bhubaneswar which has distance of 82 KM. The tour closing ceremony will be held at Bhubaneswar with medal and certificate distribution in the evening with filled fun frolic.

In the previous edition many celebrities and dignitaries of Odisha living worldwide have participated such Cine star Siddhant Mohapatra , Anu Choudhury, Akash Dasnayak , Arjuna Awardee Minati Mohapatra , sensational of 1977 for his pedalling adventure from Orissa to Sweden Dr P K Mahanandia, Dhirendra kar , town planner Dr Piyush Ranjan Rout , Air India Vigilance Office Sh. Yogendra Singh , Professor Dr Sadanand Sahoo of IGNOU, Air force wing Commandeer Amit Goel, GM LIC of India Prachee Shintere , Lt Col Dr Parminder Kaur , Olympian Dutee Chand , para champion Jagwinder Singh , Former MLA Priyadarhis Mishra, Dileep Srichndan, Former Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Supremely Court lawyer Srinivas Kotni, seasoned journalist Madhusudan Mishra and Kishore Dwibedi and many whos who of Odisha has participated in the campaign with lots of appreciation for the landscape, art, culture, tradition of Odisha .

Going further, Shri Yogendra singh the convenor of Tour-de-Kalinga echoes that this Campaigns has the fullest of potential to emerge as a world class destination for eco and adventure tourist beating tour-de-France.