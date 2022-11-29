Tourism Minister Sushri Thakur inaugurates Jal Mahotsav

The 7th edition of Jal Mahotsav was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism, Culture and Religious Trust and Dharmasva and in-charge Minister of Khandwa district Sushri Usha Thakur. Minister Sushri Thakur said that stalls of local crafts, arts and cuisine etc. have become famous in the country as well as abroad in Jal Mahotsav, besides adventure activities in water, land and sky. The upgradation that has taken place in the Jal Mahotsav is the center of attraction. The cottage is more comfortable and beautiful than before. The Jal Mahotsav has become famous in foreign countries also. Minister Sushri Thakur said that tourists will be able to enjoy local food, horse carts, bullock carts etc. during the Jal Mahotsav. This will provide employment to the local people.

Principal Secretary Tourism and Culture and Managing Director Tourism Board Shri Shiv Shekhar Shukla said that Jal Mahotsav is getting international fame. From a state level festival it has become a national level festival and from national level to international level. For the first time in Jal Mahotsav, tourists will experience the thrill of flying boat, floating wellness spa. He invited all departments and private institutions for meetings and seminars and youth for pre-wedding, engagement and marriage parties.

Principal Secretary Shri Shukla urged the local citizens to take the tourists on a tour of the villages. He told them to introduce the tourists to local cuisine, art, skills and farming, which will generate income for villagers and tourists will become aware of local art and culture.

In the programme, Member of Parliament Shri Gyaneshwar Patil invited tourists from the country and the state to the Jal Mahotsav. He said that the Jal Mahotsav is a wonderful festival in itself. Staying in the tent city and engaging in adventure and exciting activities throughout the day, makes for an unforgettable moment in everyone’s life.

In-charge minister Sushri Thakur garlanded the picture of Maa Narmada after performing kanya pujan and lighting the lamp. Artists from Sagar presented cultural programmes centered on Shri Krishna Leela. Mandhata MLA Shri Narayan Patel, Khandwa MLA Shri Devendra Verma, Vice President of Tourism Development Corporation Shri Narendra Singh Tomar, District Panchayat President Smt. Kanchan Bai Tanve, Collector Shri Anoop Kumar Singh, Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat, Smt. Nanda Bhalave Kushre, people’s representatives, officers and citizens were present.