Tollywood Movie Mayaa is all set to release on 7th July

Kolkata : Mayaa by Raajhorshee De is a film adapted from Macbeth and revolves around the prominent theme of greed, ambition, sin and corruption. The film, with several characters and subplots within the main plot, carries forward the message of how ambition, greed, heartlessness and the pursuit of absolute power drives each of the characters to behave in the way they did. This is the first ever adaptation of Macbeth by William Shakespeare for Bengali Cinema. The official Press Conference of the film took place today at Double Down Brewpub & Cafe, Kolkata in the presence of the entire cast and crew of the film.

Presented by DSR Entertainment House and Produced by Debdas Banerjee and Rohit Banerjee, this film has 19 top actors from Bengal including Rafiath Rashid Mithila who is a superstar in Bangladesh. This is her first film in India and she is also known as the wife of celebrated filmmaker Srijit Mukherjee. Directed by Raajhorshee De, this is his next release after the huge success of Abbar Kanchanjangha. The film is based on the perspective of women’s empowerment.

This film has a stellar star cast and crew Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Tanusree Chakraborty, Richa Sharma, Koneenica Banerjee, Sudipta Chakraborty, Ranieeta Dash, Ratasree Dutta, Devlina Kumar, Sudiptaa Banerjee, Sayantani Guhathakuta, Kamaleswar Mukherjee, Gaurav Chakrabarty, Gourab Chatterjee, Rahul Arunoduoy Banerjee, Anindya Chatterjee, Ishan Mazumder, Rohit Banerjee, Ashim Roy Chowdhury and Kan Singh Sodha.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Raajhorshee De, Director said, “It was my toughest film till date but I feel most fortunate that I got the opportunity to work with the best of actors of our industry. It is a very different adaptation. It’s a subversion of Macbeth from a woman’s perspective. In all my films I tried to convince my audience that feminism isn’t about making women stronger. Women are already strong, it’s about changing the way the world perceives that strength.”

Mayaa is Written by Ebong Ipsita and Rajhorshee De and Produced by Debdas Banerjee and Rohit Banerjee. The Music is composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee and Sung by Rupankar, Somlata and Ujaan. The film is getting released this summer. Music is coming exclusively on Saregama. The film is all set to release at the theatres on 7th July, 2023.