Bhubaneswar : ‘Mo College Abhijan Parichalana Sangathan’ & ‘ThinkZone’ has signed an MoU on Monday to implement an up skilling program for 3000 college students in Odisha. Shri Akash Dasnayak, Chairperson, ‘Mo College’ along with Shree Binayak Acharya,CEO, ‘ThinkZone’ were present during signing of MoU.

The main objectives of this collaboration are to enhance the skills of youth in multiple domains which will lead to better job opportunities in the future as well as to create micro-entrepreneurial opportunities for youth in their own communities who would be implementing technology-driven education programs for children. This will also help to improve language and arithmetic learning outcomes of children in their primary grades.

The age range of youth who would be getting trained is 18-26 years and they are either pursuing or have completed graduation or master’s course. All of them must belong from rural, semi-urban and urban low-resource settings of state. Regarding the training, it contains offline & online sessions along with training via the ‘ThinkZone’ Mobile App. The 120 hours training sessions are designed so that youth can develop 21st century skills and basic skills required to teach young children. The modules covered in training program contains Communication, Digital skills (Social Media), financial literacy, micro-entrepreneurship, classroom management, teaching mathematics, Odia, English in primary grades, leadership as well as teaching children using play-based methodology. The 3000 youth those who will be getting trained over a period of 2years will be transferring the quality learning experience to nearly 15000 students in their communities. During the training period the youth will be receiving certification after completing the fellowship and will continue getting paid for teaching children for few hours a day.

In initial phase, ThinkZone will be launching its fellowship programs across colleges in Cuttack, kendrapada, Khordha District. Till date, ThinkZone has up skilled over 6000 youth from rural and urban areas. 4214 youth successfully completed the fellowship and continued teaching children for a brighter future.

‘MCAPS’ Chairperson Shree Dasnayak stated ‘Technical education always puts one ahead of time and Mo College Abhijan’s MoU with ThinkZone will brighten up many student’s future for sure ’ Whereas, Shree Acharya of ThinkZone mentioned post MoU that ‘This MoU aims to train Mo College students for a better and skilled future’

Since ‘Mo College’ has always supported to bring a positive change in education system, this ‘MoU’ sets the benchmark that will glorify the future era of quality education in Odisha. The MoU has been signed and sent to the govt. for approval for the time being and after approval it will be put into motion.