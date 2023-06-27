Odisha Stevedors Limited (OSL) Donates Laser Therapy Machine for heathcare

Cuttack: Odisha Stevedors Limited (OSL), a leading industrial house of the state of Odisha has donated an Advanced WinLease Laser Therapy Machine to Sikharpur based Arogya Nilay Physiotherapy Centre, aimed at enhancing access of physiotherapy facility to patients of the region.

Executive Director (Human Resources) of OSL Shri P K Panda has informed Arogya Nimalyam Physiotherapy Centre about the support, which will elevate the overall experience of patients. Shri Panda said that patients coming to the physiotherapy centre to avail immediate advanced treatment facility though this support. Noteworthy, OSL has been giving top most priority to healthcare sector in its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.