NTPC Receives Platinum Award for Highest GeM Procurement Performance

Mumbai – NTPC, India’s largest power generation company, has received “Platinum Award” for its exceptional performance in GeM Procurement (Government e-Marketplace). The company’s outstanding contributions and excellence in procurement activities have been recognized through this prestigious award.

NTPC’s remarkable achievement is a testament to its unwavering commitment to operational excellence and efficiency. Outperforming all other Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs), NTPC has emerged as the undisputed leader in GeM Procurement. During the fiscal year 2022-2023, the company achieved an impressive GeM Procurement Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of Rs 24,216 crore, as a frontrunner in the Industry.

The award was presented by the, Shri Piyush Goyal, Honourable Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, who commended NTPC for its consistent efforts in leveraging GeM Procurement effectively

The Award was received by Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC, and Shri C. Sivakumar, Regional Executive Director (Western Region-II, USSC).

GeM Procurement, facilitated through the Government e-Marketplace platform, has played a pivotal role in streamlining the procurement process and fostering transparency in government purchases. NTPC’s exceptional performance in this area highlights its commitment to embracing digital solutions and optimizing efficiency in procurement activities.