Tata Steel Among Top 3 Most Attractive Employers in India Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR)

Mumbai : Tata Steel has once again been recognised as one of the most attractive employer brands in India. In the recently announced Randstad Employer Brand Research (REBR) 2023, Tata Steel has secured a position among the top 3 companies, reaffirming its commitment to fostering a culture of trust, growth, and care for its employees. Tata Steel was among India’s top 10 most attractive employer brands by REBR in 2022 and has now moved to the esteemed top 3 rankings.

The REBR analysis delves deep into the perception of India’s 150 largest employers and evaluates various factors such as the employee value proposition and employer attractiveness. This year’s research covered 32 global markets and gathered insights from an extensive survey of 163,000 respondents. The report reveals that work-life balance, good reputation and attractive salary & benefits are the 3 most important Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for the Indian workforce when choosing an employer.

Atrayee Sanyal, Vice President, Human Resource Management, Tata Steel, expressed her enthusiasm about the Company’s achievement, stating, “We are delighted to be ranked among the top three most attractive employer brands in India by Randstad Employer Brand Research 2023. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to fostering a workplace that inspires and empowers our employees. At Tata Steel, we prioritise creating a compelling employee value proposition and cultivating an inclusive environment that drives growth and innovation. This accolade motivates us to continue investing in our talented workforce and reinforces our position as a leading employer brand, dedicated to shaping a brighter future together.”

Tata Steel is committed to providing its employees with a remarkable professional journey and a rewarding personal life. Striving for balance, Tata Steel believes in empowering individuals to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

Over the last 115+ years, Tata Steel has emerged as one of the most employee-friendly companies in the world and is known for creating industry standards in the field of human resources. The Company has been a pioneer in employee welfare schemes and community initiatives, even before the legislation mandated them. A few of these include the 8-hour workday, Leave with Pay, and Workers’ Provident Fund Scheme, all of which were adopted by the International Labour Organisation and enacted by the Law in India. The journey of institutionalising pioneering policies and initiatives continues with additions like Extended maternity leave, Surrogacy leave, Child-care leave, Equal opportunity & anti-discrimination policy, New-born parental leave, Adoption leave, Raahat-Menstrual leave, Take Two Policy – work avenues for women with career break, GIG model of contracting, and more.

Aligned with its steadfast commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, Tata Steel has taken the lead in driving transformative programmes such as the inclusion of transgender individuals and women in core mining operations. Furthermore, Tata Steel has championed equal HR benefits for LGBTQIA+ partners, setting new industry benchmarks.

Tata Steel’s Industry-leading policies and concerted efforts earned the Company the “Great Place to Work” certification by the Great Place to Work® Institute for the sixth consecutive year. Its pioneering role in fostering an inclusive workplace that values human capital was recognised with the “GOLD” award for the second consecutive year by the India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) 2022, and acknowledged as a Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Lighthouse by the World Economic Forum.