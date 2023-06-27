Tribhuwan Adhikari takes over as COO of LIC Housing Finance Ltd

Mumbai: Shri. Tribhuwan Adhikari has assumed charge as the new Chief Operating Officer of LICHFL with effect from June 22, 2023. Prior to this assignment, he was posted as Additional Director at Zonal Training Center, Eastern Zone, Kolkata.

Shri Tribhuwan Adhikari, a Direct Recruit of the 17th Batch joined LIC of India in September 1989. During his career in LIC, spanning more than 3 decades he has worked all over the country and has been posted in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, &.Maharashtra. He has worked in the areas of Marketing and Information Technology. He had the privilege of holding independent charge of two Divisions of LICI i.e., Dehradun in Uttarakhand and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Other important positions include Regional Manager (Marketing), Eastern Zone, Kolkata, Marketing Manager in two Divisions viz Nanded in Maharashtra and Dehradun in Uttarakhand. He has also worked as Branch In-charge at various locations of the Corporation.