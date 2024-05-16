Tata Steel’s FAMD Receives Productivity Excellence Award

Bhubaneswar, May 14, 2024: Tata Steel’s Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division (FAMD) has been honoured with the prestigious “Productivity Excellence Award – 2023” at the Productivity Day Celebration – 2024 held in a city hotel here. The event was organised by the Orissa State Productivity Council in collaboration with the National Productivity Council.

Based on the presentation for virtual competition on Artificial Intelligence (AI) – Productivity Engine for Economic Growth held in the month of February this year, FAMD was adjudged with the coveted award. The competition, aimed at showcasing innovative applications of AI in enhancing productivity across industries, witnessed Tata Steel’s ground-breaking presentations and case studies. These presentations demonstrated the company’s pioneering efforts in harnessing AI technologies to streamline logistic operations and drive efficiency in water management.

Expressing his delight on the achievement, Pankaj Satija, Executive-In-Charge (FAMD), Tata Steel said, “We are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to drive sustainable growth and create value for all our stakeholders. This award underscores our relentless pursuit of excellence in enhancing productivity and water management through innovative measures.”

Devraj Tiwary, Head (Sukinda Chromite Mine), Amit Choubey, Head (Logistics), Soumya Basu, Senior Area Manager (Supply Chain), Debajyoti Pati, Deputy Manager (IT), Tata Steel received the award on behalf of the company. Natasha Jha, Head (Projects, Technology and Improvement), Tata Steel was also present at the do.

By harnessing the power of AI, Tata Steel aims to further enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen its competitive edge in the global market. The Productivity Excellence Award serves as a testament to the company’s leadership in driving economic growth through innovation and technology.