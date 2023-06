IndiGo now operates over 170 daily flights to and from the city of dreams, Mumbai

Mumbai: IndiGo, India’s most preferred carrier has announced new flight connecting Mumbai-Durgapur and has resumed operations between Mumbai-Kannur effective July 01, 2023. It has also introduced additional frequencies between Dehradun-Mumbai, Leh-Mumbai, Srinagar-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Mumbai, Jammu-Mumbai, Ranchi-Mumbai, Varanasi-Mumbai, Nagpur-Mumbai, Amritsar-Mumbai routes, effective June 03, 2023. These flights will not only add capacity during the peak summer season but also support in keeping fares affordable. IndiGo now operates 155 domestic flights and 20 international flights to and from Mumbai.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to announce these frequency additions, which will further aid trade and commerce. India’s commercial capital, Mumbai, is also a popular tourist destination, offering a diverse selection of attractions and experiences. Increased accessibility will also support Maharashtra government’s vision to make Mumbai a tourist hub and spur job creation. We strongly believe that increased accessibility contributes to economic growth and will continue to offer more flight options to our customers across an unparalleled network.”

Mumbai, the commercial capital of India and the city of dreams, is well known for its historical, cultural significance and is also famous as the heart of the Bollywood film industry. People from all around the world visit Mumbai for tourist attractions like the iconic Gateway of India stone arch, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, Haji Ali Darhag, Kanheri Caves, Elephanta Caves, EsselWorld, Marine Drive, Hanging Garden, and some of the most serene beaches like Juhu, Versova, Aksa and more.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline’s domestic and international connectivity.