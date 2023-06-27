The Installation ceremony of the Lions Club Bhubaneswar, Odisha for the lionistic year 2023-24 was held

Bhubaneswar: The Installation ceremony of the Lions Club Bhubaneswar Orissa for the lionistic year 2023-24 was held here today. The Past District Governor of Lions District 322 C 5 Ln. Prabhat Palit, who was the Installation Officer at the colourful function held at Hotel Suryansa here, administered the oath of Office to the newly elected Office Bearers of the Club for the year 2023-24, Ln. Tapan Kumar Harichandan (President), Ln. Er. Saroj Patnaik (Secretary) , Amitava Das (Treasurer) and other elected Office Bearers.

A renowned Lion member among the lion fraternity, PDG Ln Palit in his address to the gathering, highly praised the Lions Club Bhubaneswar Orissa which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year for its unstinted and selfless service being rendered to the Society in various fields for the last 50 years. He also lauded the Club, its office bearers and members for extending their helping hand to the downtrodden and deprived sections of the society with a committed and honest attitude during the last half a century. He said the Lions Club Bhubaneswar had upheld its reputation in the true spirit of lionism in a selfless and devoted manner. He also expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers during their tenure would set new goals for development of the Club and provide better service to the Society.

The District Governor, Ln Er. Suresh Chandra Nayak, Ln Hemanta Khuntia, VDG-II (E) Zonal Chairperson, Ln Siddhartha Mahanty, a number of Past District Governors and a large number of Lion members were present at the installation ceremony. Ln. Rama Prasad Patra was the Chief Coordinator at the function. Ln. Er. Saroj Patnaik proposed a vote of thanks. Musician Mr. Subash Panda and his associates presented a colourful ‘Gajal’ programme on the occasion.