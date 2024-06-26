Times Prime Rolls Out the ‘Purple Carpet’ for Exclusive Screening of Star-Studded ‘Kalki 2898 AD’

New Delhi – Times Prime, India’s premium lifestyle membership, is set to offer its members an unparalleled cinematic experience with the exclusive premiere of the highly anticipated film “Kalki 2898 AD” on June 27. The ‘Purple Carpet Experience’ will unfold simultaneously in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru at select Cinepolis theaters.

“Kalki 2898 AD,” featuring a stellar cast including Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, is a futuristic sci-fi epic generating significant buzz in the film industry.

This members-only event promises an exclusive experience, offering attendees the chance to walk the purple carpet and enjoy premium seating at top-tier theaters. Members will also receive a complimentary food and beverage combo, along with a surprise goodie bag. All these perks come at an exclusive members-only price, ensuring a VIP experience for Times Prime subscribers.

“At Times Prime, we’re constantly innovating to elevate our members’ lifestyle experiences,” said Harshita Singh, CEO of Times Prime. “The exclusive premiere of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is a testament to our commitment to offering unparalleled value. By combining cutting-edge entertainment with our suite of premium benefits, we’re not just providing a membership – we’re curating extraordinary moments that resonate with our discerning audience. This event exemplifies our strategy to blend digital advantages with real-world exclusivity, setting a new standard in the lifestyle subscription space.”

Times Prime membership, available for Rs. 1,199, offers instant benefits worth Rs. 18,000 on various popular brands. Members can enjoy exclusive offers and discounts on Starbucks, Myntra, Uber, HealthifyMe, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, and Zepto, among many others. This comprehensive package ensures subscribers receive value across various lifestyle categories, from dining and shopping to entertainment and fitness.