Prime Minister Modi congratulates Om Birla on being elected as Speaker of Lok Sabha

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi congratulated Shri Om Birla on being elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time. He expressed confidence that the house would greatly benefit from the newly elected speaker’s insights and experience.

Shri Modi in a post on X wrote:

“I would like to congratulate Shri Om Birla Ji on being elected as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the second time. The House will benefit greatly from his insights and experience. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead.”