Tigor.ev, now with More Tech and More Lux Features

Enhanced ARAI certified range of 315 Km

Offers 10 new smart features to further accentuate premium appeal

Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit are now available as standard across the range

Key features over software update available for existing Tigor.ev customers free of charge, starting 20th December, 2022 at Tata Motors’ authorized service centers

In line with its New Forever philosophy, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, today launched the new Tigor.ev sedan with an extended range of 315 km (ARAI certified) and host of premium & technology features. Now available in a new Magnetic Red color option, the Tigor.ev accentuates the feeling of luxury and comfort with new additions like Leatherette upholstery, Leather wrapped steering wheel, Rain Sensing wipers, Auto Headlamps and Cruise Control. It also offers more tech experience to customers with smart enhancements like Multi-Mode Regen, Connected Car Technology- Zconnect, Smartwatch Connectivity, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit which will be offered as standard across the range.

According to Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd., “The EV industry is witnessing tremendous growth and is gaining popularity in the Indian market. With 50,000 Tata EVs on road and an 89% market share (YTD), we at Tata Motors are solely driving this shift with our extensive portfolio. The recently introduced Tiago.ev – a product launched to democratize the EV market, received a tremendous response and we are elated to announce that it has garnered over 20K bookings in just a month since its launch. In line with our New Forever philosophy, it is now time to upgrade the Tigor.ev with more tech and premium features. Our deep insights on the customer driving pattern received from the 600 million kilometers covered on Indian roads has helped us understand and deliver better efficiency and range. We are happy to present to you the new Tigor.ev with an extended range of 315km (ARAI certified) – More Tech, More Luxe, More.ev.”

The new Tigor.ev will be available in the following trims:

Tigor.ev Trims Price (All prices are ex-showroom India in INR) XE 12,49,000 XT 12,99,000 XZ+ 13,49,000 XZ+ LUX 13,75,000

As done with the Nexon EV Prime, Tata Motors is extending a free of cost feature update pack to current Tigor.ev owners through a software update. Customers can get their vehicles upgraded with Multi-Mode Regeneration, iTPMS and Tyre Puncture Repair Kit. Additionally, the existing XZ+ and XZ+ DT customers can also get a Smartwatch connectivity upgrade. This service can be availed by visiting any Tata Motors’ authorized service center starting 20th December, 2022.

Armed with stunning design, class leading safety coupled with comfort and thrilling performance, the Tigor.ev delivers a peak power output of 55 kW and a peak torque of 170 Nm and is powered by a 26-kWh liquid-cooled, high energy density battery pack and an IP67 rated battery pack and motor to make it weather and worry-proof.