Tight Security Measures Implemented for Vibrant Gujarat Summit: Drones, CCTV, and Command Centres Deployed

Gandhinagar: Preparations are in full swing in Gandhinagar for the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS) 2024, as security arrangements are heightened with a slew of measures including advanced technologies like 3-D mapping by drones, strategic placement of CCTV cameras, and the establishment of decentralized command and control centers.

Virendrasinh Yadav, the Range DIG of Gandhinagar, highlighted the comprehensive security strategies deployed across key venues such as Mahatma Mandir, Sector-17 Exhibition Center, and GIFT City, where various programs are scheduled to unfold during the VGGS from January 10th to 12th.

The elaborate security initiatives aim to ensure a seamless and robust environment for the summit, especially considering the attendance of dignitaries including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and esteemed representatives from both domestic and international spheres.

“Security and safety arrangements have been meticulously organized to accommodate the dignitaries and attendees, with rehearsals set to commence from Sunday,” remarked Yadav, underscoring the gravity and importance of the summit in the days ahead.

The integration of cutting-edge technology like 3-D mapping through drones, coupled with the strategic placement of CCTV surveillance systems and the establishment of decentralized command centers, underscores the proactive stance of the authorities to ensure a secure and controlled environment during this significant global event.