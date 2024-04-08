Thunderstorm and Lightning Expected in Several Districts of Odisha Today

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Odisha has issued a warning for thunderstorms and lightning in several districts today. According to the forecast, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Angul districts. Additionally, the maximum temperature is expected to decrease by 2-3°C over the next 24 hours before rising by 2-3°C in the subsequent three days in various parts of Odisha.