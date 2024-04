In a tragic incident in the city, a youth named Alok Pradhan, 23, residing in Stewart Patna area of Cuttack, was electrocuted after attending his friend Akash’s birthday celebration at Madhukunj Park in Tulasipur last night. On their way home from the birthday party, Alok and his friend Udit accidentally came into contact with an electric wire connected to a pole near the park. Sadly, Alok lost his life due to electrocution, while Udit sustained critical injuries in the mishap.