Three KISS Students Clear Odisha Civil Services Examination

Bhubaneswar: Three students from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) have successfully cleared the prestigious Odisha Civil Services Examination, the results of which were declared by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Monday. The accomplished students are Biswanath Ranjan Kisan of Sundergarh, Falguni Shabar of Nuapada, and Sanatan Majhi of Kalahandi. Sanatan, a native of Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi district, belongs to the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

In another development, 10 students from KISS have qualified in the UGC-NET examination held by the University Grants Commission (UGC) this year. Among them, Golak Kaher and Balaram Champia have been selected for JRF (Junior Research Fellowship). The other students who cleared the UGC-NET exam are Jayanthi Majhi, Kuntala Jani, Bharti Kujur, Revathi Singh, Keshav Majhi, Debahuti Puta, Santharam Majhi, and Jayanthi Bhoi.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS, expressed his satisfaction with the success of KISS students and congratulated all the successful students of the Odisha Civil Services and UGC-NET examinations. He highlighted that KISS provides special training to its students to perform well in various competitive examinations at both national and state levels. He expressed hope that many more students from the institute will achieve success in these exams in the future.