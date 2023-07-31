7 cadets from Hockey Ace Foundation, run by Tata Trusts and Tata Steel, shortlisted for Sub-Junior India Camp

Bhubaneswar : Seven talented cadets from the Hockey Ace Foundation run academies have been selected for the prestigious Sub-Junior India Camp, which is scheduled to take place in Rourkela from August 21 to 30, 2023.

These young athletes hail from two academies run by the Hockey Ace Foundation: the Naval Tata Hockey Academy (NTHA) in Jamshedpur, and the Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (ONTHHPC) in Bhubaneswar. The 4 players selected from ONTHPC are Pradeep Mandal, Yojin Minz, Rohit Kullu, Suresh Sharma.

Hockey Ace Foundation is promoted jointly by Tata Trusts and Tata Steel.

The seven exceptional cadets who secured their spot in the camp are:

1. Rohit Tirkey – Forward from Khunti, who was also chosen for the National Center of Excellence- Lucknow scholarship.

2. Rohit Pradhan – Midfielder from Simdega, who earned the title of “Best Player of Match” during the Sub-Junior Nationals held in Rourkela last month.

3. Ghuran Lohra – Midfielder from Simdega, who joined NTHA through the Tata Trust-Cini Regional Development Center.

4. Pradeep Mandal – Defender from Assam, who received the “Best Player Award” during the Sub-Junior Nationals semifinals.

5. Yojin Minz – Attacker from Sundargarh, who received the Best Player Award twice in the Sub-Junior National Championship.

6. Rohit Kullu – Defender from Sundargarh, known for his exceptional Drag Flicking skills.

7. Suresh Sharma – Midfielder from Manipur, specializing as a Drag Flicker.

“We are delighted that seven of our talented cadets have been shortlisted for the Sub-Junior India Camp,” said Chanakya Chaudhary, Chairman of Hockey Ace Foundation. “This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of both our coaches and cadets. We wish them the best of luck for the upcoming camp,” he added.

The Sub-Junior India Camp presents a golden opportunity for these young athletes to showcase their skills and impress national selectors. They will have the privilege of training alongside the country’s finest players and learning from top-notch coaches.

The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre (ONTHHPC) is a state-of-the-art high-performance unit nurturing field hockey talent at the highest level. Located at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the academy was formed in August 2019 in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, Tata Steel, and Tata Trusts (Hockey Ace Foundation). The HPC caters to both girls and boys cadets in a residential program and has already produced 6 junior international women players, one of whom, Jyoti Chattri, is currently a member of the Indian senior women’s hockey team.

ONTHHPC is creating world-class hockey infrastructure in the state and giving the players an extra edge over many others to achieve the highest honours.

The Naval Tata Hockey Academy in Jamshedpur, established in 2017 through the collaboration of Tata Steel and Tata Trusts, accommodates 52 cadets aged between 13 to 18 years. It provides comprehensive development for each cadet and benefits from the support of a foreign technical partner and Sports Science guidance from Tata Steel Sports Department.