Three #COVID19 positive cases reported in #Nayagarh, total cases in district 9

Bhubaneswar: Nayagarh reports 3 COVID19 positive cases taking the total count to 9 in the district. All in quarantine centres, Ahmedabad returnees.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 48 new COVID19 confirmed cases in last 24 hrs taking the total count to 876. Of the 48 new COVID19 cases detected in Odisha, 15 are from Ganjam, 16 from Jajpur, 1 from Khurda, 1 Cuttack, 3 from Nayagarh, 3 from Kendrapara, 1 from Boudh. Kandhamal reports maiden #COVID cases – 2 test +ve in the district. Rest 6 positives are from Bolangir (2) & Puri (4).. Total Samples tested on Sunday: 4543. Cumulative: 95,766

