There should be a dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: There should be a dialogue in the Parliament with an open mind; If necessary, there should be a debate. I urge all MPs to contemplate deeply and discuss says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi said this to media at the start of Monsoon Session of Parliament.

This Session is also important because elections for the office of President & Vice President are taking place right now. Voting (for the Presidential election) is taking place today. During this period, the new President & Vice President will begin guiding the nation says PM Modi.