Centre calls all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss the Sri Lanka crisis

New Delhi: The Centre has called an all-party meeting tomorrow to discuss the Sri Lanka crisis. Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the meeting will be chaired by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. During an all-party meeting convened by the government yesterday, DMK and AIADMK had demanded that India should intervene in the crisis surrounding the island nation.

External Affairs Ministry has earlier said that India will continue to stand with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through democratic means and values as well as established institutions and a Constitutional framework. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that this year itself, India has expeditiously finalized and delivered assistance as well as support worth about 3.8 billion dollars to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka will go polls to elect a new President on Wednesday. Tomorrow is the last date to file nominations. Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe and main Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa are among the four candidates who have joined the race to become the country’s next President.