The Indian University Athletic team opened its account in the World University Games with Bhavani’s Bronze

Chengdu – The most awaited performances of the Indian Athletic team commenced in the World University Games, Chengdu, today. Indian University Athletics Team started its stint with a bronze medal won by Bhavani Yadav Bhagavati in the Women’s Long Jump (6.32). Poland, represented by Nikola Horowska (6.60) and Magdalena Bokun (6.41), secured gold and silver medals respectively.

Indian shooters signed off from the podium of the World University games today proudly by bagging a total of 8 gold, 4 silver & 2 bronze medals. With 14 medals from shooting, the Indian University Shooting Team emerged as the Champions in the Shooting event of the World University Games, 2023. Out of the 20 shooters in the Indian contingent, 18 are returning with medals.

Indian University Shooting team ended its medal haul in the last day of the shooting competition with a silver medal in the 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Finals against the host China. The Indian 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team consisting of Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar surrendered to the host China consisting of Buhan Song and Yu Zhang after a tight fight. Bronze medal was won by the USA.

The India Volleyball Men Team beat the Czech Republic in the preliminary Group-B match by 3-1 sets the scores are (25-17, 18-25, 25-15 & 25-17) .

The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) attributes the unprecedented and unparalleled performance of Indian University players in the present edition of World University Games largely to the support and patronage given by Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Sports Authority of India, National Sports Federations, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Education, DSYS, Govt. Of Odisha and KIIT University.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS, Member of Parliament & President, Volleyball Federation of India congratulated the Shooting Team Members on winning 14 Medals and emerging as Champions in the Shooting event. He also wished good luck to the entire Indian Contingent for their upcoming events and hoped that the Indian Team win many more medals and to finish among the top 10 teams.

The Odisha University Players in action tomorrow will be Rutaparna & Swetaparna in Women’s Doubles & Mixed Doubles Badminton; Kabir Hans in Mixed Doubles Tennis; Vikrant Malik in Javelin Throw, Pratyasha Ray in Swimming.

The events to watch out for tomorrow for the Indian University Team are Athletics, Swimming, Tennis, Taekwondo, Table Tennis and Volleyball.