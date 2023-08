Bhubaneswar: Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in Odisha tomorrow on two-day visit; To Attend Review Meetings on August 5. Union Home Minister AmitShah To Attend Review Meeting On Left Wing Extremism & Disaster Management In Bhubaneswar on 5th August.

CM Naveen Patnaik will be present at both the review meetings. Both Home Minister Amit Shah & CM Naveen Patnaik to attend inauguration of NH projects too