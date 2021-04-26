The First Oxygen Express arrives in Mumbai

New Delhi: A Ro-Ro service carrying three tankers loaded with Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) left Hapa in Gujarat on 25th April, 2021 at 18.03 hrs and reached Kalamboli in Maharashtra at 11.25 am on 26th April, 2021. Green corridor has been provided for the faster movement of the Oxygen Express. The medical oxygen is being made available for treatment of COVID-19 patients across the country, through Oxygen Express trains run by Ministry of Railways.

The Oxygen Express has travelled a distance of 860 Kms to reach its destination. These tankers are carrying approx. 44 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen. Necessary arrangements have been made at Kalamboli Goods Shed for smooth movement of the Oxygen Express. The Oxygen Express has reached Kalamboli from Hapa via Viramgam, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Vasai Road and Bhiwandi Road keeping in place all the safety parameters. These oxygen tankers were supplied by M/s Reliance Industries, Jamnagar.

Railways has so far run Oxygen Express between Mumbai to Vizag via Nagpur to Nashik and Lucknow to Bokaro and back and a total of nearly 150 tonnes of liquid Oxygen have been carried till 25.4.2021. More ‘Oxygen Express’ are on run and are being planned to various parts of the country.