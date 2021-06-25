Bhubaneswar: The Eastern India Philatelists’ Association today released a book titled “A Journey of Odisha Special Covers”, which is a detailed compendium of all the Postal Special Covers issued in Odisha by India Post.

The book was released in a small ceremony by P.K.Bisoi, Former Secretary of the Department of Posts in the Ministry of Communications. Also present were Aditya Kumar Nayak DPS (HQ), DOP, Odisha Circle, Shanti Swarup Rath, Secretary EIPA and the compiler of the book Dr.B.Mishra and eminent philatelists of the state.

EIPA is the first Philatelic Society in India to publish a compilation of all the special covers issued. Earlier, such volumes were released in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu too.

The large format volume has images and technical details of all the officially issued covers by the Department of Posts, Odisha Circle from 1973 to 2020. Speaking on the occasion, postal historian Anil Dhir said that Odisha has now become the philatelic capital of the country, with many eminent philatelists who have participated in international and national exhibitions and won laurels. He said that many important publications have been made by EIPA members, books which have won national acclaim.

Kashinath Sahoo, another young philatelist, recalled the role of the Late Bijayshree Routray in building up EIPA as the foremost philatelic club in the country. C.R. Das, another senior EIPA member called for popularizing the hobby of stamp collecting among the school children for which India Post should organise district level exhibitions.

According to Shanti Swarup Rath, the book will be a boon for all philatelists who collect Special Covers and showcase the rich heritage, culture, history, flora and fauna and the varied natural geographical features of Odisha. The herculean task undertaken by Dr. B. Mishra to compile the volume was lauded by members of EIPA.