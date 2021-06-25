Madhya Pradesh has administered 36 lakh doses in the vaccination campaign

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that so far about 35 lakh people have been administered Corona vaccine under the vaccination campaign launched in the state from June 21. We have to protect everyone from Corona infection by fulfilling the target of complete vaccination in Madhya Pradesh soon. The vaccination work will continue even as and when doses are made available by the central government.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that vaccine is a protective shield against Corona. Everyone above 18 in the state must get vaccinated. Adequate doses of vaccine are available in the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona infection has almost ended in the state. Now only 62 new cases of Corona have been reported and there are 1280 active patients. Madhya Pradesh ranks 31st among all the states and Union Territories in the country in terms of Corona infection. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that there should be no carelessness. Covid appropriate behavior must be adopted and Corona protocol must be followed. With a little carelessness, Corona infection can spread again. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the status of Corona and vaccination work in the state through video conferencing today. All concerned were present in the meeting.



More than 7 lakh doses administered today



Today 7 lakh 5 thousand people were vaccinated against Corona under the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan in the state. Doses of vaccine were administered to 17 lakh 42 thousand persons on June 21 and 11 lakh 43 thousand persons on June 23.



Weekly positivity rate 0.1 %



The weekly positivity rate in the state is 0.1 percent and today’s positivity rate is also 0.1 percent. The recovery rate of Corona is 98.7 percent. In the last 24 hours, 255 patients of Corona have recovered.



No new cases in 31 districts



No new case of Corona has been reported in 31 districts of the state. In two districts of the state, Indore and Bhopal, 10 and 15 new cases have been reported respectively. In 19 districts including Raisen, Sagar, Damoh, Gwalior, Dhar, Harda, Hoshangabad, Khargone, Mandsaur, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Barwani, Betul, Chhatarpur, Morena, Seoni and Ujjain district, one to four new cases of Corona cases have been reported.



Three districts are completely Corona free



Three districts of the state viz. Alirajpur, Burhanpur and Khandwa have become completely Corona free. There is neither any new case nor are there any active cases here.



584 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals



Currently, 584 Corona patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals in the state. Of these, 322 patients are in ICU, 204 on isolation beds and 122 patients in general beds. There are 632 patients under home isolation.

