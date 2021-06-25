Madhya Pradesh CM regards state people as warriors against corona

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that every citizen of the state has played the role of a warrior in the war against Corona. With the support and participation of the people of the state, not only could we bring down the outbreak of the second wave of Corona infection to the minimum, but we also created a world record in the Corona vaccination campaign, and were nationally recognized as an aware state. This achievement of Madhya Pradesh is a matter of pride for every citizen of the state.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that today the public-participation model of Madhya Pradesh is a matter of curiosity in the entire country. People are wondering how Madhya Pradesh actually overcame Corona in time and achieved maximum achievement in the campaign of vaccination. The credit for this goes to the people of my state, who understood their responsibility through their solidarity. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that every citizen of the state who along with the government played an active role in humanitarian work is blessed.



Vaccine has become a protective shield against Corona infection



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that works were done on war footing for prevention and treatment of Corona infection in the state. Along with the expansion of treatment facilities in health institutions, facilities for Covid Care Centres, essential medicines, injection and oxygen were also made available. Due to these arrangements, we have also controlled Corona to a great extent in time. Along with this, vaccination drives were carried out so that people do not get affected by Corona infection in future.



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a positive environment was created in the entire state before launching the vaccination campaign on June 21. Public participation was also ensured in this. Due to everyone’s efforts, Madhya Pradesh topped the entire country in the matter of Corona vaccinations on the first and second day.



The pace will continue



For the success achieved in the vaccination campaign, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has described it as a unique example of public participation. Due to public participation, about 17 lakh people could be given protection from Corona in just one day in the state. On the second day of the campaign, Madhya Pradesh remained the leader in the entire state by vaccinating more than 11 lakh people in the state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the work of vaccination will continue at greater pace. Due to the support being extended by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, there is sufficient availability of vaccine in the state now and will continue in future also.



Third wave will be stopped with concrete arrangements and public participation



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the state government is preparing to face the possible third wave of Corona by improving the strategy with which its second wave was controlled in the state. All necessary arrangements are being ensured, so that people of the state stay protected from the third wave. The vaccination campaign is also one of those arrangements. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the initiative taken to make Madhya Pradesh self-reliant in oxygen has now started showing results. The work of setting up more than 100 oxygen plants has already started two months back. Some of these oxygen plants have started functioning. Work on the remaining plants is going on at a brisk pace. He said that nature also provides us sufficient amount of oxygen through trees and plants. The Corona period has made us understand the importance of oxygen. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that I urge everyone to plant a sapling on every happy occasion in their life, so that it grows into a huge tree and provides us our lifeline oxygen.



Government is cautious about the Delta variant



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona virus is polymorphic, which is affecting humans in different forms. We are receiving information news about different countries including India being affected by the new Delta Variant of Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that according to experts, the Delta Variant is a very deadly infection. Concrete arrangements are being made to ensure that it does not spread in Madhya Pradesh.



People of the state will have to adopt appropriate behaviour



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that after control over the second wave of Corona, unlock action has been taken in the state for the convenience of the general public. With this employment and business have started again. The need of the hour is that there should be no negligence in the unlock process. Even the slightest carelessness can be an open invitation to Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that awareness campaign is also being conducted in the entire state with public participation to remain alert and with Corona appropriate behaviour.



Will make the state Corona free



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that Corona virus has snatched away many of our loved ones. Being the head of the state, I will make every effort to ensure that such a time is not repeated in the state now. Therefore, a campaign has been launched to strengthen the state in terms of health facilities. With all necessary arrangements, we will together free Madhya Pradesh from Corona. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we will build a health Madhya Pradesh while keeping passion of war against Corona alive in the people of the state.







