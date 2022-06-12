The Charitable Trust of Varsha Priyadarshini is commemorating its first anniversary

Cuttack: Annual day festival of Odia actress and social activist Varsha Priyadarshini’s Charitable Trust ‘Sammanita’ was organised at Shaheed Bhawan, Cuttack.

Dr. Sanju Panda (Retired Judge, Odisha High Court), Chief Guest, Jatani MLA Mr. Suresh Kumar Rautaray as Chief Speaker, and Mrs. Sujata Jena (Senior Advocate, Odisha High Court) as Guest of Honour, as well as Sultana Jena, Ramakrishna Rath (Justice Advisor, Honorary), and Banani Sahu, were among the attendees. Women from many walks of life were honoured for their contributions to the area of social work and specially abled youngsters from the Nupur dance Group and Angika dance Group put on a best show.

Banani Sahu expressed her gratitude at the completion of the ceremony, which began with Barsha Priyadarshini’s welcoming message.

It is worth noting that the Honorable Charitable Trust, led by Varsha Priyadarshini, has been working for the underprivileged and marginalized members of society, attempting to integrate them into the mainstream.

Prominent dignitaries, philosophers, social workers, and individuals from all walks of life attended the event.