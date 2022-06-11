Take a pledge to make good use of water and store every drop of rain – MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has extended good wishes on World Groundwater Day. In a message given through social media, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that- “If you save water, life will be prosperous. Groundwater sources are rapidly depleting. Due to rising pollution and indiscriminate exploitation of water, the availability of clean water is getting very much reduced. We have to accept that “Jal hai ti kal hai” (If there is water, there is tomorrow).

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we have to recharge the groundwater level by water harvesting. On “World Groundwater Day”, let us all take a pledge to make good use of water, to store every drop of rain, to adopt all measures of water conservation and to plant more and more trees.