The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition launched in India

Gurugram: BMW Group India launched the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition today. Locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai, the exclusive edition is available at shop.bmw.in from 7 December 2020 onwards.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupé. The new ‘Black Shadow’ edition with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it demonstrates powerful uniqueness tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiastic customers. Available in limited units, the ‘Black Shadow’ edition offers our discerning customers an exclusive opportunity to own the latest BMW four-door coupé.”

New design elements enhance the exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé to give it even more dynamic looks. The ‘M’ Performance parts are not only visually attractive, but also integral elements of the light-weight construction concept. All components are perfectly matched to the specific character of the car and meet the highest requirements with regard to performance, production quality and design.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a special price –

The BMW 220d M Sport ‘Black Shadow’ edition: INR 42,30,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price / options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition is available in two exciting colours – Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster | Black.

What sets the special ‘Black Shadow’ edition apart is the special individualization content from the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth INR 2,50,000. The first 24 customers can avail the special ‘Black Shadow’ edition kit at an exclusive price.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition

Enhanced exterior of the new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition provides a distinctive visual appeal with its BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts. The high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille lends a highly dynamic front look. The black exterior mirror caps add discreet yet distinctive details to the side view with an impressive depth effect. The BMW ‘M’ Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black adds an attractive touch of visual flair and optimizes air stream around the car to reduce lift. The black chrome tail pipe finishers enhance the sporty rear view of the car. The 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt add to the sporty visual appeal of the car. The BMW Floating hub cap features the BMW logo which remains leveled at all times.

The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness with the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials and a large panorama glass sunroof. The newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function and generous cabin space offer rear passengers an ample kneeroom for greater long-distance comfort. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture offers uncompromising driving dynamics. ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system) works in combination with DSC (Driving Stability Control) to reduce understeering. The BMW Performance Control system increases the stability of the car by targeted braking of the wheels.

The BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.5 seconds. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with Launch Control, steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles – ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry. Modern cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions. The smartphone holder integrated into the centre console allows inductive, Wireless Charging for mobile phones. Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera makes parking in tight spots easier. The Reversing Assistant provides unmatched support in reversing out of a parking spot or through narrow driveways. Wireless Apple CarPlay® ensures seamless smartphone connection with the car to access several functions.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

