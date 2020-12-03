Honda 2Wheelers India digitally spreads road safety education to 2 Lac+ people in the COVID-19 era

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today announced that its Digital Road Safety initiative – ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ has spread road safety awareness to over 2 lac people across India.

Started in May 2020, Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul initiative is ensuring that India learns how to stay safe on the roads, that too, digitally from the safety of their homes in the New Normal. People across all age groups – be it a 5-year-old child, an 18-year learner license applicant, a homemaker in her 30s, a corporate employee or even an existing two-wheeler rider, are now digitally learning the important aspects of road safety with Honda. Noteworthy, that in just 6 months, Honda’s dedicated safety riding promotion team has reached out to more than 185 towns & cities of India – from Una in North to Vijayawada in South and Muzaffarpur in East to Thane in West.

Speaking on this milestone achievement, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communications, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Road safety remains at the focal point of Honda. With this approach to safety, Honda began exploring new & innovative ways to ensure people’s safety on roads in the challenging times of new normal and started digital trainings. We are delighted to digitally reach out to more than 2 Lac kids & adults in just 6 months. Further, we will continue to make the most of these virtual platforms for educating people on essential road safety lessons.”

Key Highlights of Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’:

· Scientifically designed learning modules: To effectively spread the road safety message to all participants, Honda safety riding team designed the appropriate learning modules in local languages suiting people across different regions and age groups.

· Creating a safe road mind-set from young age: In 6 months, Honda road safety instructors have educated over 76,000 young children of 497 schools. The kids were taught the basic road safety etiquettes like traffic signals, how to cross a road, how to remain safe on bicycles etc.

· Instilling safe road user behavior among future as well as new & existing riders: Over 1.36 lac adults from 402 colleges & 373 corporates became part of Honda’s digital training sessions. They were informed about the safety rules & regulations to be followed while on road (from the basic principles like road signs & markings to the lesser-known ones like steps required while overtaking, turning or at intersections & round-about).

· Exclusive online learning sessions: Empowering women to become safe & independent riders, Honda conducted online sessions exclusively for females. Honda also conducted digital training sessions exclusively for COVID-19 warriors, NCC Cadets and NSS volunteers during the period spanning 6 months.

Related

comments