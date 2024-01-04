The 40th All India Rose Convention & Rose Show at KIIT from 5-7th Jan  

Bhubaneswar: The 40th All India Rose Convention & Rose Show is scheduled to take place at KIIT from 5-7 Jan 2024. This marks the second time that the Odisha Rose Society has been honoured with hosting the convention, the previous instance being in 2006, after an 18-year gap. The upcoming convention is a collaborative effort of the KIIT Rose Society, in association with Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology, Orissa Horticulture Society, and Directorate of Horticulture, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Government of Odisha.

This event promises to be a knowledge extravaganza, featuring insightful sessions on advanced rose cultivation technologies and entrepreneur training. The Rose Show will showcase a diverse array of rose varieties, reflecting the skill and dedication of growers nationwide.

Approximately 400 delegates, including scientists, nurserymen, farmers, and entrepreneurs from across the country, are expected to participate in the convention to gain knowledge on rose cultivation and commercialization. The release of four new rose cultivars is proposed during the event.

As part of the celebration, a souvenir featuring popular articles on roses by authors from across the nation will be released. Additionally, a Scientific Journal of Odisha Horticulture Society, exclusively focused on roses, is planned for release during the seminar session.

In conjunction with the convention, a mega rose show will be held in KIIT Campus-7, exhibiting potted roses of different varieties, colors, and fragrances. These will be displayed for competition and public interest, sourced from all parts of the country. The exhibition ground will also feature a display of potted foliage and flowering plants from industries and corporate houses.

The Rose Show will be open to the public in KIIT Campus-7 from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm on 5th January and 9.00 am to 6.00 pm on 6th January 2024. It offers opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange, and the exploration of innovative practices in rose cultivation and commercialization.

The collaborative efforts of the Odisha Rose Society, KIIT, OUAT, OHS, Directorate of Horticulture, and the supporting committee have set the stage for this monumental reunion, celebrating India’s floral heritage in its entire splendor for the first time at the prestigious campus of KIIT University. The Odisha Rose Society extends a warm invitation to enthusiasts, experts, and stakeholders to partake in this historic revival of the All India Rose Convention & Rose Show. For registration and detailed event information, please refer to the brochure released for the occasion.