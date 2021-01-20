The 11th India CSR Awards was successfully organised virtually between 14th- 16th Jan’21.

Bhubaneswar: The 11th edition of India CSR Leadership Summit, India CSR’s flagship annual forum, and the India CSR award ceremony was being organised virtually between 14th- 16th Jan’21. The Summit witnessed around 5000 leaders from Government, Business, Civil Society, and Academia.

The primary objectives of the India CSR Awards are:

 To identify and recognize exemplary CSR performance, projects, and programmes,

 Give visibility to Corporate Excellence

 Raise awareness on the positive impact that business can have on society

 Bring the best practices, multiple stakeholders projects into focus

 Enhance the exchange of CSR best practices across India

 Encourage CSR collaborations between business and stakeholders

This thought-provoking summit was designed for leaders from Business, Government and Civil Society, the eclectic. This summit was an opportunity for business leaders to discuss on ideas, vision and experiences for Building a Resilient India in the New Normal. The major highlights of this prestigious summit were 60+ industry leaders, 1000+ Organisations, and 500+ participants from all over the Country and worldwide. The 3-day event had panel discussions across the various significant areas:

CSR, Agriculture, Livelihood opportunities, Skills, Employment, and Entrepreneurship, Education, Nutrition, Preventive, and Mental Health.

India CSR, India’s Largest CSR Media Company has sought nominations for the prestigious Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) awards that recognized individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact through such activities. The prestigious award recognises the most admired and outstanding CSR initiatives to the leader who has been practicing corporate social responsibility in the area of social development for over a decade. The virtual valedictory session and awards was organised on 16th January.

 Ms. Shalu Jindal, Chairperson, JSPL Foundation was conferred with Impact Leader Award for her for her contribution in building a Resilient India during Covid19 pandemic during 9th India CSR Awards.

 Mr.Atul Satija, CEO, The/Nudge Foundation conferred with Impact Leader Award during 9th India CSR Awards.

 Mr.Prashanth Prakash, Partner – Accel Partners, and Chairman Vision Group of Startups was conferred with Impact Leader Award during 9th India CSR Awards.

During the virtual session, Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini was felicitated with “India CSR Professional of The Year Awards 2021” for her remarkable contribution towards Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability, on 16th January’21. Dr. Lopamudra Priyadarshini holds the position of General Manager Sustainability and Community Relations, Aditya Birla Group.

Expressing her gratitude while receiving the award, Dr. Lopamudra said, “I feel privileged and honoured. At the same time, I feel the enormous responsibility of this recognition which inspires and motivates me to continue the dedicated work aimed at Sustainability.”

She further added, In the world, we are today it is extremely essential to build pathways to sustainability through moral, social, ethical, and practical initiatives. We must understand and appreciate the dimensions of equality and sustainable development and their interlinkages.

The India CSR award is certainly an inspiration to the leaders who are committed to driving transformations in the society with their dedicated service and commitment in the areas of sustainability and CSR. Such acknowledgement and felicitations are aimed at recognising the industry leaders who are raising benchmarks by bringing transformative change in the society through innovation and excellence.

