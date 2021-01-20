India registers one of the lowest daily new confirmed COVID19 cases per million population in the last 7 days

New Delhi: India accomplished a significant achievement today. The total Active Caseload has fallen below the 2-lakh mark today to 1,97,201. This number translates to just 1.86%of total cases. This is the lowest after 207 days. The total active cases were 1,97,387 on 27thJune, 2020.

16,988 cases have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3327 from the total active caseload.

72% of these active cases are concentrated in just 5 States.

34 States and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases.                       

 

India’s daily new cases are on a steady decline which has also contributed to the shrinkage in Active Caseload.

Globally, India has one of the lowest daily new confirmed COVID19 cases per million population in the last 7 days.

As on 20th January, 2021, till 7 AM, a total of 6,74,835 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In the last 24 hours, 2,20,786 people were vaccinated across 3,860 sessions. 11,720 sessions has been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated
1 A & N Islands 644
2 Andhra Pradesh 65,597
3 Arunachal Pradesh 2,805
4 Assam 7,585
5 Bihar 47,395
6 Chandigarh 469
7 Chhattisgarh 10,872
8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 125
9 Daman & Diu 94
10 Delhi 12,902
11 Goa 426
12 Gujarat 21,832
13 Haryana 28,771
14 Himachal Pradesh 5,049
15 Jammu & Kashmir 4,414
16 Jharkhand 8,808
17 Karnataka 82,975
18 Kerala 24,007
19 Ladakh 119
20 Lakshadweep 369
21 Madhya Pradesh 18,174
22 Maharashtra 33,484
23 Manipur 1111
24 Meghalaya 1037
25 Mizoram 1091
26 Nagaland 2,360
27 Odisha 60,797
28 Puducherry 759
29 Punjab 5,567
30 Rajasthan 32,379
31 Sikkim 358
32 Tamil Nadu 25,908
33 Telangana 69,405
34 Tripura 3,734
35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644
36 Uttarakhand 6,119
37 West Bengal 43,559
38 Miscellaneous 21,091
  Total 6,74,835

 

The Total Recovered Cases stand at 1.02 cr (10,245,741).

The total recovered cases have crossed the Active caseload by one crore a few days ago. The gap presently stands at 10,048,540 today. The Recovery Rate has improved to 96.70% today. This difference is continuously growing as the recoveries outpace the daily new cases.

80.43% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtrahas reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,516 newly recovered cases. 4,296 people recovered in Kerala followed by 807 in Karnataka.

79.2% of the new cases are concentrated in seven States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,186. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,294 new cases.

There is also a steady decline in the number of daily fatalities which stands at 162 today.

