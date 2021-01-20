India registers one of the lowest daily new confirmed COVID19 cases per million population in the last 7 days

New Delhi: India accomplished a significant achievement today. The total Active Caseload has fallen below the 2-lakh mark today to 1,97,201. This number translates to just 1.86%of total cases. This is the lowest after 207 days. The total active cases were 1,97,387 on 27thJune, 2020.

16,988 cases have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. This has led to a net decline of 3327 from the total active caseload.

72% of these active cases are concentrated in just 5 States.

34 States and UTs have less than 10,000 active cases.

India’s daily new cases are on a steady decline which has also contributed to the shrinkage in Active Caseload.

Globally, India has one of the lowest daily new confirmed COVID19 cases per million population in the last 7 days.

As on 20th January, 2021, till 7 AM, a total of 6,74,835 beneficiaries have received the vaccination. In the last 24 hours, 2,20,786 people were vaccinated across 3,860 sessions. 11,720 sessions has been conducted so far.

S. No. State/UT Beneficiaries vaccinated 1 A & N Islands 644 2 Andhra Pradesh 65,597 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2,805 4 Assam 7,585 5 Bihar 47,395 6 Chandigarh 469 7 Chhattisgarh 10,872 8 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 125 9 Daman & Diu 94 10 Delhi 12,902 11 Goa 426 12 Gujarat 21,832 13 Haryana 28,771 14 Himachal Pradesh 5,049 15 Jammu & Kashmir 4,414 16 Jharkhand 8,808 17 Karnataka 82,975 18 Kerala 24,007 19 Ladakh 119 20 Lakshadweep 369 21 Madhya Pradesh 18,174 22 Maharashtra 33,484 23 Manipur 1111 24 Meghalaya 1037 25 Mizoram 1091 26 Nagaland 2,360 27 Odisha 60,797 28 Puducherry 759 29 Punjab 5,567 30 Rajasthan 32,379 31 Sikkim 358 32 Tamil Nadu 25,908 33 Telangana 69,405 34 Tripura 3,734 35 Uttar Pradesh 22,644 36 Uttarakhand 6,119 37 West Bengal 43,559 38 Miscellaneous 21,091 Total 6,74,835

The Total Recovered Cases stand at 1.02 cr (10,245,741).

The total recovered cases have crossed the Active caseload by one crore a few days ago. The gap presently stands at 10,048,540 today. The Recovery Rate has improved to 96.70% today. This difference is continuously growing as the recoveries outpace the daily new cases.

80.43% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Maharashtrahas reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 4,516 newly recovered cases. 4,296 people recovered in Kerala followed by 807 in Karnataka.

79.2% of the new cases are concentrated in seven States and UTs.

Kerala reported the highest daily new cases at 6,186. It is followed by Maharashtra with 2,294 new cases.

There is also a steady decline in the number of daily fatalities which stands at 162 today.