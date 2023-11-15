Tendulkar lauds Kohli for 50th ODI century: Happy to see the young boy grown into ‘Virat’ player

In a heartwarming gesture, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar extended warm congratulations to Virat Kohli for achieving his 50th ODI hundred, surpassing Tendulkar’s record during the World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand.

Tendulkar, who held the record for the highest number of ODI centuries with 49, graciously acknowledged Kohli’s remarkable feat. Reflecting on their initial encounter, Tendulkar humorously recalled their first meeting and shared anecdotes about how some teammates playfully prompted the young Kohli to touch Tendulkar’s feet.

The legendary cricketer’s congratulatory message encapsulated both admiration for Kohli’s achievement and lighthearted reminiscence of their past interactions. Kohli’s milestone, breaking Tendulkar’s long-standing record, signifies a significant moment in cricket history, highlighting the extraordinary talent and dedication of the Indian captain.