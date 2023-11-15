NationalOdishaTop News

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief Over Tragic Bus Accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

By Odisha Diary bureau

 

Bhubaneswar, 15 November: Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, conveyed profound sorrow over the devastating loss of lives in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a tragic incident where a bus plunged into a gorge, claiming numerous lives and leaving several injured.

Expressing deep sadness, CM Patnaik extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families, stating, “Deeply saddened to know about the loss of so many lives in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after a bus carrying passengers fell into a gorge. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” in a statement shared on his social media handle.

Reports revealed that at least 36 individuals lost their lives, while numerous others sustained injuries in the calamitous accident that occurred when a bus veered off the road, plummeting into a 300-foot gorge in Doda district on Wednesday.

The tragic incident has prompted condolences and solidarity from various quarters, with authorities and rescue teams engaged in efforts to assist the injured and manage the aftermath of this distressing event.

