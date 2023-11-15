Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Expresses Grief Over Tragic Bus Accident in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir

Bhubaneswar, 15 November: Odisha’s Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, conveyed profound sorrow over the devastating loss of lives in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, following a tragic incident where a bus plunged into a gorge, claiming numerous lives and leaving several injured.

Expressing deep sadness, CM Patnaik extended heartfelt condolences to the affected families, stating, “Deeply saddened to know about the loss of so many lives in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir after a bus carrying passengers fell into a gorge. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief and pray for the speedy recovery of those who have sustained injuries,” in a statement shared on his social media handle.