Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif Express Gratitude as “Tiger 3” Roars to Rs 240 Crore Worldwide Box Office Collection

Mumbai, Nov 15 – Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the leading stars of “Tiger 3,” extended their heartfelt thanks to fans for the overwhelming response to their Diwali release, marking a significant triumph at the global box office with a staggering earnings of Rs 240 crore within the initial three days.
Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the action-packed film stormed the box office after its release on Sunday, amassing a remarkable collection of Rs 180.50 crore (gross) in India and an additional Rs 59.50 crore (gross) from overseas markets, as reported by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production house behind the blockbuster.
The film’s nett collection in India specifically reached Rs 148.50 crore, solidifying its impressive success within the domestic market.
#Tiger3 territory-wise biz…
⭐️ #NorthAmerica: $ 2,638,568
⭐️ #MiddleEast + #NorthAfrica: $ 2,105,629
⭐️ #UK + #Europe: $ 1,302,123
⭐️ ROW: $ 1,125,000
⭐️ Total: $ 7,171,320 [₹ 59.63 cr]#Overseas https://t.co/OVxO5TPdVb
— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2023
Expressing their gratitude for the immense support and fervor shown by audiences, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif conveyed their appreciation for the enthusiastic reception of “Tiger 3.” The film’s tremendous performance stands as a testament to its widespread popularity and the duo’s on-screen charisma, captivating audiences globally.
The high-octane thriller has swiftly emerged as a box office sensation, setting new benchmarks with its robust earnings, sparking celebrations among the cast, crew, and admirers of the action-packed franchise.