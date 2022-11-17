Tech Mahindra Selected as Nynas’ Digital Transformation Partner

New Delhi: Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has been selected as the digital transformation partner for Nynas AB, a Swedish manufacturer of specialty oils – naphthenic and bitumen products.

Tech Mahindra will work with Nynas to modernize its enterprise IT architecture as an enabler to establish efficient work processes across the business, deliver transparency across the value chain, provide flexibility & scalability to define new business models, and harness the power of next-generation platforms to support sustainable future growth. Tech Mahindra will leverage its ‘Change to Grow’ approach to deliver Business aligned IT. ‘Change to Grow’ approach enables customers to change faster according to industry needs and equips them with abilities to launch new products and create new revenue streams.

Mukul Dhyani, Senior Vice President & Business Head, Continental Europe at Tech Mahindra, said, “Tech Mahindra brings its deep experience in helping customers transform their business. We will support Nynas in its digital transformation journey by delivering emerging technologies and solutions through our NXT.NOW™ framework. Tech Mahindra is committed to deliver agile, scalable, resilient, and intelligent enterprise which will enable high performance and drive sustainable business growth for Nynas. This partnership is a great testament to our growing footprint in Sweden and across Nordics.”

Stein Ivar Bye, Chief Executive Officer at Nynas, said, “Nynas has embarked on enterprise-wide transformation initiative to deliver on our strategic goals & vision including financial growth, sustainability and innovation. Technology plays a key role in our transformation journey and by working together with Tech Mahindra, we will enable an agile and digitalized business and efficient IT solutions. Tech Mahindra’s vision, capability and experience to deliver such strategic engagements will help Nynas to deliver on its strategy and ensure sustainable business growth.”