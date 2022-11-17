Tech Mahindra and Basis Technologies Partner to Accelerate Delivery of Smart Utility Solutions in Europe and US

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Basis Technologies, an SAP change and test automation software provider, to accelerate delivery of smart utility solutions across Europe and US. The partnership will enable energy and utility businesses to achieve significant operational savings and improved billing accuracy through BDEx, a best-of-breed SAP platform that integrates intelligent billing and revenue management software.

As part of this partnership, Basis Technologies’ platform-based solution combined with Tech Mahindra’s managed process delivery expertise will transform the conventional transaction processing functions for utility businesses. The strategic partnership will focus on streamlining business processes and operations significantly through its customer-centric services, dynamic work allocation, Business Process Exception Management (BPEM) closure control and smart one office capability. It will proactively reduce Meter-to-Cash (M2C) errors and boost back-office efficiency by building digital capability at reduced ownership cost for utility businesses.

Birendra Sen, Business Head – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “The power and utility industry is now being led by digitalization and is defined by prosumers who expect “anywhere-anytime” service experience wrapped in intuitive self-service and communication tools. To address this, we believe that managing exceptions continue to remain critical in utility business process operations. Our partnership with Basis Technologies will empower the utility customers with a smart, intelligent, and platform-led back-office solution that is essential for successful digital transformation and to gain market share.”

By building analytics powered intelligent meter-to-cash operation, utility providers can gain significant competitive advantage to mitigate the challenges emanating from the impending energy crisis. Together, Tech Mahindra and Basis Technologies will empower utility businesses to leverage real time critical asset, field network data, customer insights and behavior via a 360-degree single view dashboard. This will improve customer experience and lower annual operating costs.

David Lees, Chief Technology Officer, Basis Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Tech Mahindra and are looking forward to collaborating to bring value to utility companies using SAP. Together, we strive to provide true customer-centric services through timely, accurate, and cost-effective back-end processes.”

Basis Technologies’ strong global background in providing SAP-specific technology solutions and Tech Mahindra’s existing service footprint will enable utility providers to instantaneously correlate work orders, unpaid bills and/or reported complaints associated with customers. In addition, predictive analytics will help businesses to process data in a real-time environment and recommend a response to a customer query or complaint even before it triggers. This advanced approach can also enable robotic process automation (RPA) to substantially reduce costs while enhancing overall customer experience.

The partnership also underlines Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which is focused on leveraging next-generation technologies to deliver disruptive solutions today, further enable digital transformation, and meet the evolving and dynamic needs of its customers.