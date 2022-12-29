Team PRIDE-Party formed in Bhubaneswar, for regular improvement & discipline through enforcement activities in the city

Bhubaneswar : In view to control congestion and traffic at different places across the capital city, Team PRIDE-Party has been introduced for Regular Improvement & Discipline through Enforcement constituting of 9 teams has been formed in Bhubaneswar for regular improvement & discipline through enforcement activities.
Besides, they are in action at various locations to check the overall improvement of the city.
Illegal Parking at various locations is being checked & the vehicle owners are sensitized not to block the roads by parking at no-parking zones.
Congestions & Traffic jams can be avoided if we park sensibly in Parking zones & not on roads.