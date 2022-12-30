PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to his mother Heeraben

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi today termed his mother’s life as a grand century that found peace today at the feet of God.

As Heeraben passed away today, the Prime Minister recalled that he always felt the trinity of a tapsvi’s journey, selfless Karmyogi and a life dedicated to values in her.

The Prime Minister also remembered her advice which she gave on her 100th birthday where she said work should be done with wisdom and life is to be lived with purity.

The Prime Minister tweeted:

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम… मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है।

मैं जब उनसे 100वें जन्मदिन पर मिला तो उन्होंने एक बात कही थी, जो हमेशा याद रहती है कि કામ કરો બુદ્ધિથી, જીવન જીવો શુદ્ધિથી यानि काम करो बुद्धि से और जीवन जियो शुद्धि से।