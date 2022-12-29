Odisha : Foundation Stone laid for “Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station”

Bhubaneswar : Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister of Coal, Mines & Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi and Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation Stone for much awaited public centric vital Railway project “Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station” proposed to be a World-Class infrastructure at Bhubaneswar Railway Station and flagged off Puri-Jaleswar-Puri MEMU, today.

Speaking to the gathering, Hon’ble Union Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Prahlad Joshi praised Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw for utilising Electronics & Information Technology in Railways and speeding up the infrastructural Development in the country by laying new lines and redeveloping the Stations and also providing amenities for the benefit of the people.

Hon’ble Union Minister of Railways Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw in his speech said that, priority is being given for the development of Railways in Odisha. Now Odisha is getting more than 10 thousand crores instead of rupees 700 to 800 crores before 2014. Now Railway is constructing about 300 Kms rail line in an year instead of a mere 20 to 30Kms earlier. Apart from this, 36 Railway Stations of Odisha are now being upgraded with modern facilities where every corner of the State have been given priority. These apart, Jagannath circuit will also run within a few days.

Redevelopment of Bhubaneswar Railway Station will have a number of facilities with modern infrastructure and amenities. The Construction period of the project is 24 months from the start of the work, added Shri Vaishnaw. Hon’ble MPs Shri Pratap Sarangi & Smt. Aparajita Sarangi, Hon’ble MLAs Shri Ananta Narayan Jena graced the occasion at Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

In the function at Angul Station, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik Flagged off New Express train between Sambalpur and Shalimar via Talcher-Dhenkanal & Bhadrak in presence of Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. Much awaited Sambalpur – Shalimar Express via Talcher-Dhenkanal & Bhadrak will fulfil the aspirations of the people of this area.

Later, the 14 Kms long Angul-Balaram New Railway Line was inaugurated at the function held at Electrical Loco Shed, Angul by Hon’ble Union Ministers Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Shri Pralhad Joshi and Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw. Angul-Balaram New Railway Line will provide facilities for the transportation of freight, especially coal to the different industries and power houses of the country and will add additional revenue for the Nation.

Hon’ble Dy. Speaker, Odisha Legislative Assembly Shri Rajani Kant Singh, Hon’ble MP Shri Mahesh Sahu, Hon’ble MLAs Shri Braja Kishore Pradhan, Shri Sushant Kumar Behera also graced the occasion at Angul Railway Station and Electric Loco Shed at Angul.

Earlier, General Manager, East Coast Railway Shri Roop Narayan Sunkar delivered his welcome address.

