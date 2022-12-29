Odisha : Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi lauds NALCO for stellar and record-breaking performance

Pralhad Joshi, Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines has appreciated the collective efforts of employees and Management of National Aluminium Company Limited in achieving record-breaking results, despite the challenging global business environment. Hon’ble Union Minister was addressing the employees, during his visit to NALCO Corporate office, today at Bhubaneswar.

Worth mentioning that National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna CPSE, under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India and country’s leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium has recorded an all-round success in the Fiscal 2021-22. NALCO recorded a net profit of Rs. 2,952 crore which is the highest ever since the inception of the company.

Hon’ble Minister Shri Joshi praised for Team NALCO and its leadership for steering the company’s production and productivity in the right direction, when the whole world was reeling under the impact of COVID-19. Shri Joshi said that NALCO has always remained in the forefront in addressing the self-sufficiency of the strategic metal – ALUMINIUM. Organizations like NALCO and many other mining & metal industries are indeed bright examples of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India), he added. “When organization and industries continue to achieve significant milestones in their journey of success and set new benchmarks every time, then it gives a sense of confidence that our economy and our efforts to achieve the vision of New India is in the right direction, said Shri Joshi.

On this occasion, Hon’ble Union Minister announced a production & performance gift of 1% of Profit Before Tax as a token of appreciation for all employees who have made the feat possible of achieving several records, beating the history of last 42 years. For all contractual workmen, Shri Joshi also announced a performance reward in the form of 1-month basic wages for their valued contribution. He urged upon the Nalconians to continue their tempo, dedication and commitment with same vigour and zeal, for achieving greater heights of success in future.

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, was also present on the occasion and congratulated NALCO collective for their exceptional achievement.

Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, expressed his gratitude on behalf of the company to Ministry of Mines for unstinted support and also attributed the success to the dedication and hard work of the employees and cooperation received from other stakeholders. In four decades of excellence, NALCO has always striven to do better than the previous set benchmark, and acknowledging the efforts of our workforce by Hon’ble Minister of Mines, just before our upcoming 43rd Foundation Day will propel us to excel further, said Shri Patra.

Among others, Dr. Veena Kumari D, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, GoI, NALCO’s all Directors, CVO, representatives of various Unions and associations were notably present during the address of Hon’ble Union Minister. Employees, contractual workmen of operating units located at Angul, Damanjodi and regional offices from across the country also joined this hybrid event through virtual mode.