Teachings of Sant Ravidas more relevant today: HP Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

New Delhi :Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that the ideals and thoughts of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji Maharaj were in the interest and welfare of the entire humanity. He said that the teachings of Sant Ravidas connect the society and are more relevant today.

The Governor was speaking at a program organized on the occasion of Sri Guru Ravidas Nirvana Diwas at Dera Swami Jagat Giri Ashram at Bhadroya in Indora sub-division of Kangra district today. On this occasion, he also inaugurated the hostel of MKM Senior Secondary Public School.

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said that the teachings of saints are for all the people and the society. What he conducts is not the right of any particular community, but his views for the entire human race.

He appreciated the contribution of Dera Swami Jagat Giri Ashram in field of education.

Earlier, the Governor paid obeisance at the Sant Ravidas ji temple.

On this occasion, Shri Shri 108 Swami Gurdeep Giri ji honoured the Governor.

MLA Indora Reeta Dhiman, President Himachal Pradesh Shri Guru Ravidas Mahasabha Prakash Bhatia, Secretary G.C. Bhadalia, Secretary of Dera Swami Jagat Giri Ashram Bhadroya, K.C. Deol, President Himachal Pradesh Nurpur unit of Shri Guru Ravidas Mahasabha, Harbans Nangla, President Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Society Nurpur Surinder Singh, Senior Officers and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.