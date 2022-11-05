TCS Recognized as a Leader in Industry 4.0 Services by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been recognized as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix™ for Industry 4.0 services1.

According to the report, TCS has a superior play in providing consulting, design, managed services and support to its clients. Cited as key strengths were its dedicated investments in forming strategic partnerships, establishing labs and developing IPs and solutions to bolster capabilities in IIoT, analytics, AI/ML, simulation robotics and additive manufacturing.

The report also highlighted that clients appreciate TCS for is ease of working, customer sensitivity and focus on delivery speed, as well as the ability to provide end to end support, from design services to managed services and support.

“Organizations have been increasingly adopting Industry 4.0-based digital manufacturing solutions with real time data and AI based insights. TCS has been a partner to these organizations in defining their road map, developing the solutions, and deploying them at scale in their factories,” said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Internet of Things & Digital Engineering unit, TCS. “This recognition can be seen as a reflection of our vision, capabilities, investments in intellectual property and the resultant market success.”

TCS’ Neural Manufacturing™ thought leadership framework enables manufacturers to orchestrate connected, cognitive and collaborative ecosystems. A future manufacturing enterprise powered by AI, 5G, IoT and cloud drives a connected ecosystem enabling advanced analytics and creates a roadmap towards autonomous plant operations.

TCS leverages its unique consulting-led Value Discovery approach that brings together the right business stakeholders from across functional groups of customer organizations to realize their digital factory vision, advanced manufacturing strategy and roadmaps. The company’s Industry 4.0 expertise and experience across industries enables it to construct and drive a path to exponential value for its customers with relevant use cases and a value-driven implementation plan.

TCS offers a comprehensive portfolio of Industry 4.0-related services and solutions spanning consulting and design, development and verification and validation, deployment and system integration, and managed services and support. Its proprietary Neural Manufacturing suite of solutions are being adopted by customers across industries – manufacturing, CPG, automotive, aerospace, energy, utilities, healthcare, life science and hi-tech, for operations transformation towards achieving their autonomous or lights-out factory vision. These solutions include:

TCS I4T Framework: A comprehensive framework to assess value through the realization phases of an Industry 4.0 transformation journey. It helps identify automation and digital opportunities across the manufacturing and supply chain operations. It focuses on understanding the customer’s productivity, cost, digitization and sustainability drivers, and through value analysis and organizational change readiness frameworks, provides visibility on opportunities that can increase revenue, reduce costs and improve margins.

TCS Digital Manufacturing Platform : An intelligent platform to help build the neural information fabric through data ingestion, contextual collation, visualization, and descriptive analytics.

TCS InTwin™: An industrial AI platform that enables users to rapidly create, deploy, and manage advanced digital twins, and help organizations reduce operations and maintenance costs, improve product quality, derive more revenue through increased throughput, and make production lines agile and safe.

TCS Cognitive Plant Operations Advisor: It helps rapidly build and deploy digital solutions with prescriptive insights for autonomous actions. It unlocks the power of knowledge, data and engineering sciences to make plants intelligent and future ready.

“TCS stands out as a key player in the Industry 4.0 space for its well-forged partner eco-system comprising cloud enablers, communication & technology players, and academic institutions. This is further backed by dedicated investments in upskilling its talent pool in areas such as IIoT, AI/ML, robotics, analytics, and simulation,” said Nishant Udupa, Practice Director, Everest Group. “The company offers Industry 4.0 solutions to enterprises from across industries and has demonstrated an openness to engaging in emerging commercial constructs. It has invested in multiple IoT and Industry 4.0 labs and has developed IP across major technology such as IoT, analytics, additive manufacturing, AR/VR, edge computing, and simulation to gain significant traction in this space. This has contributed to TCS emerging as a Leader in Everest Group’s Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.”

[1] Industry 4.0 Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, Nishant Udupa, Everest Group, September 8, 2022