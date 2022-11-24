TCS Positioned as a Leader in Adobe Services by Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for Adobe Services[1].

“TCS helps enterprises innovate and adapt to the evolving business landscape by taking a holistic, customer-centric approach and using Adobe solutions to craft iconic experiences,” said Kamal Bhadada, President, TCS Interactive. “This recognition is a testament to our relentless desire to foster responsible, personalized, and purpose-led engagement.”

TCS Interactive helps clients identify their business needs and orchestrate a suitable set of services to reimagine digital experience, marketing, and commerce. It offers comprehensive services across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud.

Creative Cloud services include create+, a design system based on Adobe XD, and a global, multidisciplinary studio network, bringing together its design, content, marketing, and technology expertise to deliver robust digital transformations.

TCS’ Experience Cloud offerings use the Experience First Engagement approach based on CX Design™ which looks at the entire customer ecosystem. Offerings include Experience First Commerce, Insights-Driven Experience, Experience First Customer Insights, and Omnichannel Solution for Customer and Employee Engagement Experience. These solutions are accredited by Adobe.

Document Cloud offerings include Document Digitization, Inclusivity, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul operations to enable digital document management and accelerate customer onboarding, improve employee productivity, and reduce costs.

TCS Interactive is the digital arm of Tata Consultancy Services. The 10,000-strong business unit takes a purpose-driven approach to foster new growth opportunities and create a holistic value proposition. It works with customers by implementing custom solutions that solve their most pressing problems. TCS Interactive uses its contextual knowledge, customer-first design methodologies, and agile ways of working to enable rapid development of innovative experiences that win hearts and mind space.

TCS is a Platinum-level Adobe Solution Partner with over 2,900 credentials and 9 specializations across Adobe solutions. Over the past 10 years, the TCS-Adobe strategic partnership has been delivering innovative and turnkey digital customer experiences to its clients.

[1] Adobe Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, Nitish Mittal, Nisha Krishan, Vaani Sharma, Everest Group, September 20, 2022