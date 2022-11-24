TCS Wins the Best IT Supplier Award from Infineon TCS Wins the Best IT Supplier Award from Infineon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) won the 2022 Best IT Supplier Award by Infineon Technologies AG, at the Infineon Global Supplier Day 2022. TCS received the award for the second time in three years, for driving continuous innovation and consistently delivering quality services across business functions.

TCS has been a strategic partner to Infineon since 2008 and has collaborated on several purpose-led initiatives. The Best IT Supplier award recognizes TCS as a key partner in consistently delivering transformative solutions and helping the company establish competitive differentiation.

Leveraging its deep contextual knowledge of Infineon AG’s business and IT landscape and vast experience in leading innovation-led business transformations, TCS has been helping the semiconductor solutions supplier reimagine its business in the areas of customer relationship management, product lifecycle management and supply chain management and delivered superior business outcomes. TCS has also developed a cloud and automation-powered sales system that gives Infineon a competitive edge, enabling business agility, accelerated sales cycles and a seamless user experience.

“We are proud to work alongside TCS and congratulate them on receiving the “Best IT Supplier” award. They truly exemplify world-class performance. TCS earned the award through its steadfast commitment to quality, accelerating product and process innovation, and a long-standing partnership supporting Infineon’s strategic vision,” said Harsha Deshmukh, EVP & Chief Information Officer, Infineon.

“For nearly 15 years, Infineon and TCS have been collaborating to solve complex problems through technical innovation, unconventional business solutions, and commitment to shared core values. The “Best IT Supplier” awarded to TCS is a testament to its customer centricity, domain capabilities, and agility, helping Infineon address evolving customer expectations,” said Angelique Van Der Burg, EVP & Chief Procurement officer, Infineon.

“TCS has been leveraging its investments in innovation, deep contextual knowledge, and talented workforce, to help Infineon accelerate their growth and transformation journey. We are honored to receive this award from Infineon for the second time in three years. This is a recognition of our belief and commitment to continuously deliver differentiated services and transformational outcomes,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Communications, Media, and Technology Business, TCS.