TCS Positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in System Integration Capabilities on AWS by Everest Group

New Delhi : Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) has been positioned as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS)[1].

According to the report, TCS has been identified as a Star Performer for its balanced portfolio of AWS offering services and strong focus on building technical expertise through AWS-dedicated talent to improve the value delivered to clients. Additionally, it said that TCS’ strong investment in contextualized and verticalized cloud solutions on AWS, continued investment in IP and a strong AWS partnership to co-develop solutions are features that distinguish TCS.

Highlighted as a key strength is TCS’ comprehensive industry cloud with strong focus on retail, travel, transport, hospitality, life sciences and BFSI industries, underpinned by a credible and larger AWS certified talent pool which makes it suitable for enterprise looking for SI and integrator capabilities for complex engagements. It goes on to say that TCS’ suite of sustainability in cloud solutions such TCS Clever Energy™ and ESG Integration solution on AWS makes it suitable for enterprises with sustainability focused demands. The reports states that clients have appreciated TCS’ domain expertise, technical expertise as key strengths.

“While most enterprises have embraced the cloud to establish a modern technology architecture, we see the next phase of the cloud adoption journey focusing on future proofing the business. TCS helps customers leverage newer and integrated capabilities of the cloud like AI, 5G, and IoT to accelerate digital transformation, and drive business innovation, growth and transformation,” said Krishna Mohan, Global Head, AWS Business Unit, TCS. “Our positioning as a Leader and Star Performer on AWS capabilities is a validation of our vision, strong technology capabilities, industry solutions, and ability to partner with enterprises in their cloud 2.0 journey.”

TCS’ AWS Business Unit is a full-stack, multidisciplinary business unit that offers global enterprise customers customised end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, application and data modernisation, managed services, and industry-specific innovation leveraging the AWS cloud. TCS is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AWS Public Sector Partner, AWS Solution Provider Partner and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider.

TCS’ large pool of AWS cloud-ready professionals leverage their domain knowledge and AWS technology building blocks to create transformational solutions contextualised to specific industry sub-verticals. Furthermore, TCS’ rich portfolio of leading-edge, industry-centric products like the TCS BaNCS™ suite in financial services, TCS Optumera™ in retail, TCS HOBS™ in telecom, TCS ADD™ in life sciences, TCS Aviana in airlines and Water Cloud in utilities is available on AWS, driving synergies across the enterprise value chain and impacting every stakeholder.

TCS has been awarded 2021 AWS Rising Star Partner of the year for US, 2021 AWS Application Transformation and Migration Partner of the Year for ANZ, 2022 GSI Partner of the year for ANZ and 2022 Finalist GSI Partner of the year for ASEAN.

“Through its AWS-focused BU, TCS has built a credible end-to-end solution portfolio of integrated offerings on AWS. With planned investments to build and nurture AWS-specific industry cloud and talent, it is aiming to provide contextualized offerings and expertise to enterprises in certain targeted industries. Enterprise clients have appreciated the technical skill set and domain expertise of its talent. These factors have contributed to its positioning as a Leader on Everest Group’s SI Capabilities on AWS PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022,” said Mukesh Ranjan, Vice President, Everest Group.

“TCS’ AWS Business Unit works closely with every business stakeholder in the enterprise, crafting bespoke solutions using AWS that modernize and reimagine the value chain, and help drive innovation resulting in superior and sustainable business outcomes,” said Krishna Mohan.

[1] Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment for System Integration (SI) Capabilities on Amazon Web Services (AWS) 2022