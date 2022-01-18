TCPL Takes a Step Further in its Iodization Journey in India with Launch of Shuddh By Tata Salt

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL), one of India’s largest and most trusted FMCG companies, has launched its latest offering “Shuddh By Tata Salt’’ in select regional markets across India. Shuddh by Tata Salt is an iodized salt brand which gives consumers access to high-quality branded salt at a reasonable price point. The product has hit stores in Telangana and will soon be available across other markets.

According to the latest National Family Health Survey(NFHS-5) conducted by International Institute of Population Sciences(IIPS), states such as Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have some of the lowest consumption of iodized salt in the country(1). Shuddh By Tata Salt is a regional brand which seeks to provide authentic and high quality iodized packaged salt to consumers in such markets. The new offering not only addresses the potential health concerns which arise due to the consumption of low quality salt but also provides consumers the health benefits of using iodized salt in one’s diet. The product goes through rigorous quality checks throughout the manufacturing process. This eliminates impurities like dirt and soil, imparts the authentic taste and ensures that every packet of Shuddh by Tata Salt has free-flowing and high quality salt.

Speaking on the launch of Shuddh by Tata Salt, Deepika Bhan, President, Packaged Foods- India, Tata Consumer Products, said, “As a market leader in the Salt category, an important aspect for us is identifying future market needs and innovatively addressing them. Shuddh by Tata Salt has been designed to cater to a specific segment of discerning consumers who want to spend wisely without compromising on the quality of the salt they consume. The launch is a reflection of our commitment to delivering high-quality, and convenient products catering to all unmet consumer needs.

Shuddh by Tata Salt is available in 1 kilogram packets at a maximum retail price of Rs.20 across general trade channels.